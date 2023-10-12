“There is a great need for international education in Debrecen”

A milestone cooperation agreement was signed on October 11 by HIPA, Hungary’s leading investment promotion and support agency, and the International School of Debrecen (ISD), where ISD was represented by school principal Tom McLean and HIPA by general manager István Joó.

According to the school’s announcement, the purpose of the agreement is to provide ISD students with a world-class education and at the same time support the integration of young people into the international labor market. HIPA is committed to strengthening Hungary’s ability to attract capital, and to this end supports all initiatives that serve this purpose.

At the event, Mayor László Papp highlighted the importance of cooperation and the resulting benefits for the city.

“The mission that we intended for the school seems to be coming true now, as the proportion of international students already slightly exceeds the proportion of Hungarian students. There is indeed a great need, and there will certainly be, for international education in Debrecen: a very important condition, if we want to build an international economy, is to provide the appropriate services for the foreign workers who come here. If you look at the shape of the school, it also reminds you of a cogwheel: the International School of Debrecen is a very important cog in the city’s machinery, and it faces a very serious opportunity for growth, as does the city and economy of Debrecen.”

– said the mayor.

This partnership between ISD and HIPA is not only an agreement, but also a promise to future generations. This partnership ensures that the students of the ISD receive the highest quality education and are ready for global challenges, reads the announcement of the International School of Debrecen.

Main picture: Facebook/ISD