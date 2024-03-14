A man was legally sentenced to ten years in prison for killing his father in Debrecen

The court in Debrecen increased the sentence of the man from Ózd who killed his father and dissolved his body in a barrel full of sulfuric acid to ten years in prison.

Ildikó Fórizs recalled in her announcement that the Miskolc Court of First Instance sentenced the defendant to seven years in prison for the crime of homicide in September 2023.

According to the facts established by the court of first instance, the accused moved to England in 2010 with his parents and siblings. The father moved home in 2015 because his relationship with family members deteriorated, but he visited them in August 2020 and then flew back to Hungary with his son.

Due to the measures introduced due to the coronavirus epidemic, the two men were forced into quarantine for two weeks, which they spent in their house in Ózd. During this period, they got into arguments several times.

When the quarantine ended in September 2020, they agreed to buy liquor, which they would drink together. The father drank it already in the afternoon, the son only late in the evening, a smaller amount. After that, a dispute arose between them again, during which the father threatened his son with a hammer.

In response, his son first hit him with his fist, then during the fight he took the hammer from him and hit his father twice on the head, who died.

The boy wanted to dispose of the body, so two days later he bought a barrel and sulfuric acid on the Internet, then cut up the body, which had been stored in the pantry until then, with a saw and dissolved the body parts one by one. Neighbors who noticed the pungent smell and stench notified the police, to whom the man admitted his crime, the court’s press secretary explained.

(MTI)