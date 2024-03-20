18-Year-Old Boy From Budaörs Fatally Electrocuted After Climbing Onto a Locomotive at the Railway Station

A student of the Illyés Gyula High School in Budaörs lost his life in a tragic accident, Tények News reported on the incident.

According to their information, the 18-year-old was fatally electrocuted around two o’clock on Saturday night after he climbed onto a diesel locomotive at the Budaörs train station on his way home from a party. According to the facts, the young man even sent a photo to his friends, and then died moments later. His clothes caught fire, which the driver of another freight train tried to put out, but he was unable to save the boy’s life.

On Monday, the school wrote on its Facebook page: “The community of our school is shocked and mourns. The president of students in our school lost his life in a tragic accident. There are no words for our pain.”

The National Ambulance Service provided the following information regarding the case: “On the night of March 16th, 2024, the rescuers determined the death of a young man at the Budaörs railway station. It is the responsibility of the authorities to clarify the circumstances.”

24.hu

pixabay