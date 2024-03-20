Changeable Weather Expected

On Wednesday, in addition to plenty of sunshine, we can expect the formation of cumulus clouds in the eastern part of the country, and an increase in veil clouds elsewhere, reports Kiderül.

Precipitation is unlikely today while the air movement will be mostly weak or moderate. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 11 and 16 degrees.

In the second half of the week, our weather will become more changeable and milder. We can expect rain in several places, mainly on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, however, it will be warmer than 20 degrees.

kiderul.hu

pixabay