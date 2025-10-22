Debrecen Court sentences man for stealing hundreds of canned goods

The Debrecen District Court issued a criminal ruling without a trial against a man from Balmazújváros who stole several hundred canned goods from his workplace.

In its ruling, the court found the defendant guilty of repeated theft and sentenced him to 220 hours of community service.

The defendant worked as a forklift operator at his workplace. Between January 19 and December 18, 2024, during two inventory checks—though the exact times could not be determined—he stole various items on multiple occasions. In total, he took 240 jars of green peas worth 120,000 HUF and 120 cans of corn worth 48,000 HUF.

During transport from one warehouse on the site to another outside the premises, the man placed the products in his forklift cabin in shrink-wrapped bundles. After dark, he hid the stolen goods at the base of a utility pole outside the factory grounds, and after finishing work, loaded them into his own vehicle to take home.

The criminal ruling cannot be appealed, but a trial can be requested within eight days of delivery. Since neither the prosecution nor the defendant requested a trial, the ruling has become final.