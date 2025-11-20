Police in Debrecen are looking for the owner of a stolen bicycle

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation against two men on suspicion of theft. Based on available information, the suspects were caught in the act by the police on October 2, 2025. One of them was found with a bicycle believed to be stolen, the owner of which is currently unknown.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the bicycle in the photo, or has information about its owner, to report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás Street 4), or to call 06-52/457-040 (available 24/7), the 06-80/555-111 Telefontanú hotline, or the free emergency number 112. All reports will be handled confidentially by the police.