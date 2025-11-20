The Department of Thoracic Surgery of the University of Debrecen has once again received European accreditation

The Thoracic Surgery Department at the University of Debrecen’s Surgical Clinic has once again received accreditation from the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons (ESTS), confirming that the institution provides patient care at a European standard. The department first earned this prestigious international recognition in 2012—the first in Eastern Europe—based on its professional activities. The certificate is renewed every five years under strict conditions.

“The accreditation is not only a prestigious professional recognition but also a confirmation that thoracic surgery in Debrecen guarantees European-level safety and quality for patients. Our thoracic surgery team performs its medical work with commitment and excellence, significantly contributing to the domestic and international reputation of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center,” said Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

As recognition of its thoracic surgery activities, the department was the first in Eastern Europe to receive ESTS accreditation in 2012, certifying it as a European-quality care center. Quality metrics are continuously monitored, and the certificate is renewed every five years if the institution meets strict requirements. The accreditation has now been extended until 2030. In terms of professional quality and case volume, the Thoracic Surgery Department plays a leading role in the region and holds a prominent position nationally.

“Our clinic’s well-trained thoracic surgery team, equipped with modern tools, raises the standard not only in its own field but across all related disciplines. We handle a high volume of oncological surgeries, often encountering tumors extending into the chest, or complex cases affecting both the abdominal and thoracic cavities. During these interventions, thoracic, oncological, and endocrine surgeons work closely together. In such situations, we rely on our thoracic colleagues’ expertise, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care,” emphasized Associate Professor Dezső Tóth, Director of the Surgical Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

The department performs around 500 surgeries annually, most of which are lung cancer operations. In over 80% of procedures, minimally invasive techniques are used, allowing faster recovery for patients.

“Surgery through a small incision is much less stressful for patients than open surgery. In Europe, the average rate of minimally invasive procedures is 30–32%, whereas in our clinic approximately 80% of interventions are performed this way. We were the first in Hungary to report a fully video-endoscopic lobectomy, and we quickly adopted the Nuss procedure for chest wall deformities. This new accreditation recognizes the thoracic surgery team’s high-quality work and reinforces our confidence in the professional direction we follow,” highlighted Associate Professor István Takács, Head of the Thoracic Surgery Department.

Within general thoracic surgery, the department also treats benign and malignant esophageal diseases, tracheal and diaphragm disorders, chest deformities, chest injuries, and their complications. In addition, it performs several borderline procedures in cooperation with cardiac, vascular, neurosurgery, or head-and-neck surgery teams.

In recent years, several new procedures have been integrated into routine practice, including the use of indocyanine green (ICG) and motorized and electric stapling systems, significantly expanding surgical possibilities in line with new technological advancements.

(unideb.hu)