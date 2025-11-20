Brazilian victim reveals how he caught his Nigerian roommate stealing – New details emerge from Debrecen bank card case

A Brazilian worker living in Debrecen has shared new details with our editorial team about how he uncovered that his Nigerian roommate was repeatedly using his bank card without permission — a case in which the court has since issued a conviction in the suspect’s absence.

According to the Brazilian victim, the two men were the only ones living in the apartment. Despite growing suspicion, he initially refused to believe his roommate could be responsible.

“I trusted him. My friends insisted it could only be him, because he was the only one with access to my room,” he told Debrecen Sun.

When the unauthorized bank transactions began, the Brazilian worker confronted his roommate, who denied everything, insisting no one had entered the apartment or the victim’s room during his absence.

Searching for clarity, the victim contacted Wolt to track one of the fraudulent purchases.

“They confirmed his name and the delivery address,” he said — a turning point in the case.

Still determined to gather irrefutable proof, he went to a mall the next day and bought a security camera.

“I installed it in my room around 11:50 AM. When I left the house, just a few minutes later, I received a notification: the camera had recorded him rummaging through my room,” he explained.

The footage clearly showed his roommate searching through personal belongings.

“I have a few recordings like this. He thought he could fool me,” he added.

The victim immediately went to the police. Due to language difficulties, his real estate agent accompanied him to help translate. He presented all the evidence — video recordings, delivery information, and communication with Wolt.

“That same day I moved out. I’ve never seen him again since that day,” he said.

As previously reported, the Nigerian suspect admitted to unauthorized card use during the investigation but later left Hungary. The Debrecen District Court has since convicted him in absentia, ordering him to pay 130,000 forints in compensation and imposing an additional 5,713 forints in asset confiscation.

The victim’s financial loss was reimbursed by his bank. The state covered the cost of the criminal proceedings, while the appointed defense lawyer’s fee remains the responsibility of the convicted man.

“Never gonna cross my way again,” the Brazilian man concluded.