Hungarian ‘Athletes of the Year’ Elected

World champion swimmers Katinka Hosszu and Kristóf Milák have been elected Hungary’s Athletes of the Year by the country’s sports journalists.

Hosszu, now a seven-time winner of the title, won two gold medals at the FINA world swimming and aquatics championships held in Gwangju, South Korea, last year. Milák won the gold medal in the 200m butterfly, breaking US star Michael Phelps’ ten-year world record.

The coach of the year title went to Zsolt Varga of the Ferencváros men’s water polo team, who won the team category. The women’s tennis pairing of Timea Babos and France’s Kristina Mladenovic won the category of team competitions in individual sports. Parakayaker Péter Pál Kiss and para athlete Luca Ekler won the disabled sports categories.

The prizes were awarded at a gala at the National Theatre in Budapest late on Thursday.

