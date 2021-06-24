Hungarian Chess Federation Signs Contract to Host 2024 Chess Olympiad

The International Chess Federation (FIDE), Hungary’s National Sport Agency and the Hungarian Chess Federation (MSSZ) has signed a contract on the organisation of the 2024 Chess Olympiad, a chess tournament for national teams from around the world, in Budapest.

After the contract was signed, FIDE chairman Arkady Dvorkovich said Budapest’s application to host the contest drew its strength from Hungary’s chess tradition as well as the government’s contribution and support, singling out the efforts of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay