U19 Hungarian Football Player Collapsed During a Match and Died in the Hospital

Patrik Pásztor, a player of the Issimo SE U19 football team, collapsed on the field during Wednesday’s league match and died after being transported to the hospital.

According to the club’s president, Patrik Pásztor came on as a substitute for the second half and collapsed on the pitch a few minutes after the start of the half. Everyone immediately realized that there was a big problem, so they immediately rushed to his aid, started resuscitation with a defibrillator, and also notified the paramedics. After his condition was stabilized, the ambulance transported the player to Semmelweis University’s Heart and Vascular Clinic in Városmajor, from where they informed the Issimo SE team on Friday that their football player had passed away.

The announcement adds that before the match there were no signs of the tragedy that happened later, the player entered the break with the same enthusiasm as his coaches and teammates had been used to in meetings and training sessions.

m4sport.hu

pixabay