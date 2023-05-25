LeBron James will be in Debrecen for the U19 World Basketball Championship

NBA champion Dirk Nowitzki will definitely be there at the U19 men’s basketball world championship in Debrecen between June 24 and July 2.

According to the organizers’ information on Tuesday, the German classic who won with the Dallas Mavericks, was an eight-time All-Star national team and won the silver medal in the European Championship, is coming to the city of Hajdúság on behalf of the international association (FIBA). Still, he may not be the biggest star in the stands of Phoenix Arena, because there is a good chance that Bronny James will be included in the American national team, which also means that his father, NBA legend LeBron James, can also appear at the matches.

The eight-time gold medalist Americans have not yet announced their squad, but the French have already, so it has become certain that Victor Wembanyama, who will most likely be the first player in this year’s NBA amateur market (draft), will not be there in Debrecen.

The team of national team captain Kornél Váradi – who starts as a director – first against the Republic of Korea, then Argentina, and finally

All three matches will take place in the Főnix Arena starting at 5:30 p.m. Among the opponents, the Turks won the bronze medal at the 2015 age-group World Cup, the South Koreans are preparing for their ninth participation, while the Argentines are playing for the 15th time and were only absent from the field in 1987.

Debrecen recently hosted the U19 and U17 Women’s World Championships, and the Hungarian U19 team won a historic bronze medal in the former. The men’s U19 World Cup will take place in the Főnix Arena and the Sports Hall in Oláh Gábor Street. Since 2008, this will be the 29th world basketball tournament in the city of Cívis.

The groups:

Group A: Spain, France, China, Canada

Group B: United States, Slovenia, Lebanon, Madagascar

Group C: Brazil, Serbia, Japan, Egypt

Group D: Hungary, Turkey, Republic of Korea, Argentina