Dominik Szoboszlai and His Girlfriend Fanni Gécsek Broke Up

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The joint photos of the dream couple Dominik Szoboszlai and former tennis player Fanni Gécsek have been deleted from the social media sites, Origo has reported. Mátyás Esterházy, Dominik Szoboszlai’s manager, responded to the rumors when he was contacted by Sportál.

“Dominik’s private life has never been exposed to the public, and it won’t be in the future, either. He and Fanni decided to separate in complete peace. We do not wish to comment on this in the media in the future, please respect this.”

Dominik Szoboszlai and Fanni Gécsek were together for three years.

