Hungary national football team to hold open training session in Debrecen

The Hungary national football team will hold a public training session at Debrecen’s Nagyerdei Stadium on Monday.

According to information published on Friday by the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ), the session will begin at 5:00 p.m., one day before Tuesday’s friendly match against Kazakhstan. Fans will be allowed to enter the stadium from 4:00 p.m. Organizers will initially open the A stand and, if necessary, the B stand as well.

At the end of the training session, supporters will have a limited opportunity to collect autographs and take photos with members of the national team squad.

Tickets for the public training session are not assigned to specific seats and cost a symbolic 125 forints, marking the 125th anniversary of the Hungarian Football Federation this year.