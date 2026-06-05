Government to abolish teachers’ performance evaluation system in Hungary

The government will abolish the current performance evaluation system for teachers starting from the next school year, government spokesperson Éva Magyar announced at a press briefing in Budapest on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the government believes that performance assessment remains necessary, but the existing system places a disproportionate administrative burden on teachers, fails to provide an accurate picture of their work, and does not adequately support their professional development.

“Employers will still retain the option to grant salary increases, and in the longer term the goal is to introduce a performance evaluation system that is more effective, professionally sound, and does not burden teachers with unnecessary administration,” she said.

Government spokesperson Vanda Szondi also reported on a cabinet decision to review contracts related to the procurement of ventilators during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said it is unclear why there was a need to purchase such a large number of ventilators at a cost of nearly 300 billion forints. The investigation will be carried out immediately by the foreign minister, and the findings will be made public, she added.