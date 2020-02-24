Tandem Tuesday on 25th February

University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Tandem Tuesday on 25th February

Do you think you came from an interesting country and want to share the world that yours is the best? Here is the chance: make groups with your mates and held a presentation!

Date: Tuesday (25th February) 8:00 pm

Venue: Fröccsöntő, Debrecen (14. Batthyány street)

Program: Tandem Tuesday.

Would you like to learn a language for free while having fun? 🗣👯‍♀️

We have the best offer for you: our brand new TANDEM PROGRAM 👫 which is waiting for you to join and widen your horizons. 🌠 It is not just about learning. 💡You can make new friends from all over the 🌍, become multilingual 🇫🇷🇫🇮 and multicultural by widening your knowledge⌛️, developing your skills and be part of this new adventure!🎒

Let’s start it today!

How?:

Register and make a profile 📧
Subscribe to the Tandem Program 🖌
Wait for your match 🔜

🔽🔽🔽

Here you can find the Papaya site: https://papaya.iter-idea.com/#/home

