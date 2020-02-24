Tandem Tuesday on 25th February

Do you think you came from an interesting country and want to share the world that yours is the best? Here is the chance: make groups with your mates and held a presentation!
Date: Tuesday (25th February) 8:00 pm
Venue: Fröccsöntő, Debrecen (14. Batthyány street)
Program: Tandem Tuesday.
Would you like to learn a language for free while having fun? 🗣👯♀️
We have the best offer for you: our brand new TANDEM PROGRAM 👫 which is waiting for you to join and widen your horizons. 🌠 It is not just about learning. 💡You can make new friends from all over the 🌍, become multilingual 🇫🇷🇫🇮 and multicultural by widening your knowledge⌛️, developing your skills and be part of this new adventure!🎒
Let’s start it today!
How?:
Register and make a profile 📧
Subscribe to the Tandem Program 🖌
Wait for your match 🔜
🔽🔽🔽
Here you can find the Papaya site: https://papaya.iter-idea.com/#/home