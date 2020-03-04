Makó Trip with ESN Debrecen

Let us invite you to our famous Szeged & Makó Trip where you can get a taste of the Hungarian Festival Spirit!

It’s a 1-night-trip taking place from the 14th to 15th of March.

🔥 The trip includes: 🔥

• Travelling by a private bus 🚌

• Accommodation for 1 nights in the city centre /4 beds in a room/ 😴

• Dinner on Saturday

• Breakfast on Sunday 🍽️

• Palinka & Pig-Feast Festival

• All-night-long party on Saturday

• Thermal Bath in Makó city

Of course, you will have some free time to discover the hidden places and explore the city.

How much? 💸

💸 Prices: 💸

15.000 HUF (~44EUR) with ESNcard!

17.000 HUF (~50EUR) without ESNcard!

It must be paid in advance!

⏩ Purchase your tickets well in advance from ESN Debrecen members.

⏩ Ticket selling hours and venues will be announced soon. Look for the ESN members if you have any questions!

Estimated arrival time back to Debrecen 7-8 pm, 15th of March.

Register HERE: https://debrecen.esn.hu/events/mak%C3%B3-trip-2020

🔥🔥 ONLY 20 SPOTS AVAILABLE! 🔥🔥