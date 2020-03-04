Makó Trip with ESN Debrecen

Let us invite you to our famous Szeged & Makó Trip where you can get a taste of the Hungarian Festival Spirit!
It’s a 1-night-trip taking place from the 14th to 15th of March.
🔥 The trip includes: 🔥
• Travelling by a private bus 🚌
• Accommodation for 1 nights in the city centre /4 beds in a room/ 😴
• Dinner on Saturday
• Breakfast on Sunday 🍽️
• Palinka & Pig-Feast Festival
• All-night-long party on Saturday
• Thermal Bath in Makó city
Of course, you will have some free time to discover the hidden places and explore the city.
How much? 💸
💸 Prices: 💸
15.000 HUF (~44EUR) with ESNcard!
17.000 HUF (~50EUR) without ESNcard!
It must be paid in advance!
⏩ Purchase your tickets well in advance from ESN Debrecen members.
⏩ Ticket selling hours and venues will be announced soon. Look for the ESN members if you have any questions!
Estimated arrival time back to Debrecen 7-8 pm, 15th of March.
Register HERE: https://debrecen.esn.hu/events/mak%C3%B3-trip-2020
🔥🔥 ONLY 20 SPOTS AVAILABLE! 🔥🔥