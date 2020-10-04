Medicine ISU’s Newsletter – 1st Edition

Medicine ISU is publishing the first edition, the main topic was Student Talent but they hope to further expand on this into new areas.

Medicine ISU had the idea from the start but only over summer did they have the time to finally sit down and get it done. Take this edition as a ‘proof of concept’ or ‘pilot’ where we will continue refining it in later editions.

Further to this, they are aiming to make this student written in the future and will be needing your help. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

The 1st edition is available here presented to you by Medicine ISU Media Team.