Erasmus Wednesday Russian Party

Party Zone University
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Erasmus Wednesday Russian Party
Join us this Wednesday and dance to the best hits of the night. 🇷🇺🕺

The promo of the night: 🔥get 3 ESNshots for 490 HUF!🔥
📍 Meeting point: Bakelit at 19:00.
‼️ IMPORTANT ‼️
‼️ Do not forget to bring your mask!
‼️ Please do not visit our events if you experience any of the symptoms below:
-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)
-dry cough
-shortness of breath
-muscle pain
-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.
‼️ Please take care of yourself and others around you.
Hope to see you there!
ESN Debrecen Team

Related Posts

Halloween Party by ESN Debrecen

Kurucz Judit

Sides Disagree at EP Debate on Involvement of Political Influence at SZFE Standoff

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *