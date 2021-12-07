IEAS Film Club: The Truffle Hunters

Culture University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on IEAS Film Club: The Truffle Hunters

This week’s film is The Truffle Hunters (2020) directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw.

 

Summary: Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years old, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle-which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation.
The event is free to attend, and the screening will be followed by a discussion. Feel free to join us, bring along your favourite snacks, your roommate, and anyone who likes films just as much as you do!
See you in MODEM, on December 7, 6 PM.

Related Posts

The Universal at MODEM Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

IEAS Film Club: The Truffle Hunters

Tóháti Zsuzsa

János Kóbor Dies at 78

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Virág utca

16 m2 garage for rent
15 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *