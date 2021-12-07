The students of the University of Debrecen held lessons in high schools about good financial decisions

Six students of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Debrecen have held classes in Debrecen and rural grammar schools and primary schools in recent weeks to help students make informed financial decisions.

The financial awareness development program was established in cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the University of Debrecen. As part of this year, six students from the UD Faculty of Economics and Business taught curricula on digital finance, savings, loans, and financial planning in Debrecen and rural grammar schools and primary schools in a total of 54 hours last year. Chapters on stocks, exchange rates, taxes, secure payments, and purchases were also presented this year.

“The lectures that developed the financial thinking and awareness of the young people were a great success, and the students found them to be especially useful and interesting based on their online feedback.”

– said Patricia Becsky-Nagy.

The expert also reported that, in collaboration with the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Debrecen and the Ministry of Finance, a curriculum will be developed later this year that will open up an opportunity for university students to improve their financial awareness. This year, all students attending the University of Debrecen will be able to take this subject as an optional subject.

 

