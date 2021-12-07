University sports professionals were awarded

The experts of the Sports Science Coordination Institute of the University of Debrecen received awards for their professional activities at the traditional University Athlete of the Year Award Ceremony of the Hungarian University – College Sports Association (MEFS).

At the solemn gala of the MEFS award ceremony, several sports scientists of the University of Debrecen and a student studying as a successful athlete at the institution were also recognized.

The full list of winners is available at this link.

hirek.unideb.hu