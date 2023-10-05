The University of Debrecen is considered one of the best universities in the world

The result of the coordinated activities of the University of Debrecen is that it is in the top 800, the top 3 percent of the world’s approximately 28,000 higher education institutions, according to the latest ranking of Times Higher Education. On Wednesday, the leaders of the institution held a briefing on the further goals and ideas of the university.

The latest list of Times Higher Education, a well-known British ranking maker, ranked the University of Debrecen as the best Hungarian university in the 601-800 category. In the latest global list, the institution improved two categories, i.e. 400 positions, compared to its position last year.

The international rankings were formed according to the optimized standard of the Anglo-Saxon education system. However, the results of Hungarian higher education, among other things, cannot be measured according to these lists for historical reasons. However, the performance of our education system is shown by our scientific achievements, as two Hungarian researchers were awarded the Nobel Prize last week

– stressed Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, at Wednesday’s briefing.

According to the head of the university, the institution followed its own path in the ranking system. Five years ago, he established a rector’s committee in order to ensure that UD achieves the best possible results in international higher education rankings. Zoltán Szilvássy emphasized: that today we have learned to meet the expectations of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR).

The first result of our adaptation is that we have improved 400 places on one of the most important global lists, and with this our university is in the top 3 percent of the 28,000 universities in the world

– Zoltán Szilvássy added.

Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, emphasized: the UD recognized the importance of international rankings years ago. The work done in order to be successful in higher education rankings is now showing its results.

When compiling these rankings, the specialists also take into account ratios and subjective opinions and work with complex indicator systems. In addition to education, research, quality and publication data, the management of the institution is also monitored. Rankings greatly help the university’s international visibility, which is why the University of Debrecen wants to appear on the most respected rankings

– the chancellor emphasized.

According to Zoltán Bács, UD’s success is shown by the fact that it was ranked 89th in the field of natural sciences in the thematic ranking of the Round University Ranking published at the end of 2022.

The chancellor explained: that the significant progress achieved in the rankings is also decisive for the university from an economic point of view, as it provides the opportunity for bonus financing and the development of incentive systems based on the framework agreement concluded with the state.

The result achieved now is the result of a learning process. In the past five years, we have developed an accurate data provision method that faithfully reflects the performance of the University of Debrecen, and a year ago we decided to support scientific publications and tenders. Thanks to this change in attitude, the institution is increasingly visible at the international level. This is particularly important, as the vast majority of foreign students decide on the basis of international rankings when choosing a school for further education

– explained Attila Jenei.

The director of the International Education Coordinating Center believes that the university’s results in international rankings are encouraging, and if it is able to improve in certain criteria – such as the number of foreign teachers and scientific publications – it can move up even more places in the international rankings.

(unideb.hu)