Pharmaceutical partnership at the University of Debrecen

Zoltán Szilvássy, the rector of the institution, presented the health industry model of the University of Debrecen at a conference organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of The Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers.

Recalling the history of the domestic sector, Zoltán Szilvássy recalled that the initial product portfolio of the country’s pharmaceutical production was once determined by universities and manufacturing companies. Through the cooperation, the sector flourished and Hungary was the world’s leading exporter.

In 2008, the University of Debrecen established the Pharmapolis Debrecen Innovative Pharmaceutical Industry Cluster together with the Municipality of Debrecen and the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The university works in partnership with companies, academic institutes, regional governments and financial organizations. Thanks to the efficient knowledge sharing, UD is preparing for the market today.

– explained Zoltán Szilvássy.

According to the rector of the University of Debrecen, the university’s cluster activities in drug development, food research, and medical tourism have greatly contributed to the development of UD’s international scientific network, through which the institution has joined the MIT Catalyst program.

hirek.unideb.hu