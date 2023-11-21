The University of Debrecen will soon hand over a complex that has never been seen before in Hungary

By the end of the year, the new building of the National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center and Faculty of Pharmacy will be completed in the industrial park of the University of Debrecen, which will raise the institution’s pharmacy education to a new level. The investment fits into the university’s concept, which aims to create a complex health industry ecosystem – read an article published on the index.hu news portal.

The article of the most visited Hungary news portal recalls that although the foundation stone was laid only in March of this year, the idea of the investment goes back much longer than that. The Senate of the University of Debrecen decided in 2015 that the health industry should be the main focus area of the higher education institution. The University of Debrecen has close relations with important players in the pharmaceutical industry, including Richter NyRt., Meditop Gyógyszeripari Kft., Fluart Kft. and Teva Zrt.

For us, it is a key and strategic issue that we can develop pharmacy education as much as possible and that we are not in a bad position. We have taken serious steps to ensure that in the near future the students can study in an environment where everything from education to research to entering the market, including production, is available

– emphasized Zoltán Szilvássy, University of Debrecen rector, to Index.

Béla Juhász, a teacher at the University of Debrecen General Faculty of Medicine, reminded us that the institution did not have a real home for pharmacy education until now, the previous management did not consider development important, even though its inherent potential is huge. He added that with this step the University of Debrecen can become the best university in the area.

The contractors placed two viewing windows at the production plant, so students can not only learn, but also see with their own eyes how industrial production takes place. In this way, the theory heard in class can also be put into practice

– pointed out Ildikó Bácskay, dean of the University of Debrecen the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Zoltán Szilvássy made a statement about the PILOT Research Laboratory being built in the University of Debrecen industrial park: it is almost ready, and research has already started there, which was brought about by the decline in the effectiveness of antibiotics. As is well known, hospital infections are a growing problem, pathogens are often resistant to already known preparations.

The PILOT laboratory can also support the research tasks of the National Vaccine Factory, based on the results of the R&D activities carried out here, it can be considered what other vaccines Hungary can produce in addition to the mandatory and recommended vaccines.

“Nowadays, we encounter diseases that we haven’t even studied about.” That’s why it’s important that if we have a special task similar to the Covid epidemic, we can react quickly – emphasized Zoltán Szilvássy.

Although many people believe that the idea of the National Vaccine Factory was a sudden reaction to the coronavirus epidemic, in reality, this is not the case. With the cooperation of the University of Debrecen, a decision was already made in 2017 to revitalize the sector with a long history in our country, the article reveals.

(unideb.hu)