Continuing education at the Faculty of Pharmacy to help others with medication

During the training, further students of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen will acquire knowledge that will enable them to succeed in all areas of Hungarian pharmacy, but even to stand their ground abroad.

The Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen provides undivided five-year training as a pharmacist. They have an advanced degree in biology and chemistry/physics, with a score above 380 points.

We are looking for high school students who are interested in a career in science and health, who feel responsible for their fellow human beings, who want to help others, and who have a profession that focuses on advising and helping the sick person. The place for this can be a public pharmacy, a hospital, or any area of drug development within the pharmaceutical industry.

– said Miklós Vecsernyés, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

He said an average of more than 350 people apply to them each year. The number of people admitted varies between 65 and 78, the vast majority of whom start their studies with a state scholarship. Graduates are expected to attend various specialist pharmacist courses.

They have a particularly close relationship with TEVA Gyógyszergyár Zrt., where their outsourced department also operates, and they also co-operate in the teaching of several subjects.

hirek.unideb.hu