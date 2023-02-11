IEAS Film Club: Banshees of Inisherin

Start the new semester with the screening of Banshees of Inisherin at the University of Debrecen.

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

The discussion will be moderated by Marianna Gula.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6 p.m. in Studio 111, and after the film, they will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Date: February 14th, 6 p.m., Studio 111, Main Building

The language of the event is English.