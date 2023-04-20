Dental Days in Debrecen

The Debrecen Dental Days professional event was organized again this year with almost 300 participants. After the pandemic, this year, one of the most important professional events of the region returned to the old location but was renewed.

The two-day conference, organized by the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen and the Dental Working Committee of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Debrecen, featured almost all areas of dentistry. 29 lecturers enriched the weekend of the participants, in addition to scientific lectures in Hungarian, lectures in English were also given as a parallel session on the topic of orthodontics and bone replacement. The event was open not only to dentists but also to dental professionals and dental students of the University of Debrecen. In addition to high-quality presentations, this year 21 dental companies also presented their most modern materials and tools.

In the interdisciplinary section of the event, eminent representatives of the related professions raised the professional standard of the event. With effective, well-coordinated interdisciplinary collaborations and the growing knowledge base of specialized fields, the conditions for complication-free care can be created, the possibility of errors can be reduced and the care can be speeded up

– emphasized Dean Ágnes Kinga Bágyi.

The presentations also touched on the topic of infectious, cardiology, transplantation, and blood coagulation issues related to dentistry, as well as the foci that develop in the body due to dental problems.

Dental foci represent 10 percent of all foci. All circumscribed tissue parts in the body, in which bacteria can multiply, and cut off from circulation, causing no or hardly any clinical symptoms, are referred to as a boil. The treatment of dental foci is always strictly individualized

– stressed István Varga, general deputy dean.

Digitalization is taking on an increasingly prominent role in all areas of life, and this is no different in healthcare. Today, instead of the traditional impression, we can also take a digital one from a specifically prepared surface, from which the system prepares the replacement by printing or etching moments after the design. It is an exciting field that is developing rapidly. In connection with this, Deputy Dean of Education Norbert Szentandrássy said that, in line with market trends, the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen will launch the digital dental design course in the 2024/25 academic year as the only training center in the region.

unideb.hu