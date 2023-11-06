Overseas agricultural connection is the University of Debrecen

During his visit to the University of Debrecen, the former director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service learned about research and training in agricultural sciences, as well as the possibility of increasing the number of American students. Aurelia Giacometto Skipwith also gave a lecture to the students of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management.

The specialist in biology, molecular genetics and law, who previously worked as the deputy secretary of state responsible for fish, wildlife and parks in the United States Department of the Interior, was appointed by rector Zoltán Szilvássy, vice rector for the development of agricultural and food sciences Endre Harsányi and vice rector for the development of agricultural and food sciences and Okszána Kiszil for coordination and strategy. was received by the director in the main building.

During the meeting, Rector Zoltán Szilvássy emphasized in relation to the university’s research strategy and role, that the University of Debrecen is the only higher education institution in Central and Eastern Europe, where not only faculties matching scientific fields, but also sectoral cabinets based on set strategic objectives and accredited clusters also operate in the according to the so-called four-helix innovation structure. The university works with industry players, government officials and financial institutions on projects designed with research harmonization, which can even be forward-looking at the international level.

The head of the university presented the institution’s ever-expanding domestic and international network of contacts, highlighted the proactive flexibility characteristic of cooperation with the agricultural sector, and described in detail the results achieved so far in the field of agricultural sciences and the development of functional and medicinal foods.

At the meeting, it was discussed that the University of Debrecen currently has 29 students from the United States. Aurelia Giacometto Skipwith called for the expansion of bilateral exchange relations, emphasizing the importance of gaining international experience in training. As an example, he mentioned the project in which PhD students from developed and developing countries were welcomed, who, having learned about the experiences of each other’s countries, could later return to their home country to utilize the knowledge they had acquired in the United States.

Vice-Chancellor Endre Harsányi thanked the specialist and his accompanying Béla Kocsy, diplomat of the Hungarian Embassy in Washington, for supporting and strengthening the cooperation between the University of Debrecen and South Dakota State University.

After the discussion with the university leaders, Aurelia Giacometto Skipwith met with the students of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management, including students of the precision agricultural engineering undergraduate course, and gave them a lecture on the activities of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service on the Böszörményi út campus.

(unideb.hu)