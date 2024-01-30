A new clinic will be established at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen’s latest research and development activities in the health industry, the expansion of the sector cabinets, and salary development were discussed at the January Senate meeting. Following the board’s decision, the Dental Service will be transformed into a Dental Clinic, and an independent Children’s Emergency Center will be established.



Rector Zoltán Szilvássy began his report at the first Senate meeting of the year by presenting the planned research and development activities of the Pilot Research Laboratory, an investment of decisive importance in the life of the University of Debrecen, which will be completed this year. The head of the university explained that nosocomial infections, i.e. hospital infections, are a serious challenge in the entire European Union and Hungary.

Significant results can be achieved with infection control, but active intervention against polyresistant pathogens is also necessary. Currently, the most encouraging results have been achieved with so-called bacteriophages, which are natural enemies of bacteria and can help humanity in the fight against bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics. Through the Pilot Research Laboratory, a bacteriophage-producing infrastructure will be created at the University of Debrecen, which will be the second such university health industry complex, next to the National Vaccine Factory, that will benefit the entire national healthcare system, said Zoltán Szilvássy. The head of the university added that research on bacteriophages has already started in the institution within the framework of the FIEK program, including animal health tests, in which the new therapy can also play an important role.

The rector also addressed the activities of the highly efficient agricultural, technical and pharmaceutical sector cabinets at the institution, on the model of which new cabinets are being established in the fields of energy and art with training and research and development goals, in collaboration with the university’s key corporate partners.

In his report, Chancellor Zoltán Bács highlighted that in addition to this year’s wage increase announced in December, there will also be wage increases in several fields, such as teachers and vocational training workers. The chancellor said that this year’s operating and business plan is expected to be completed by the end of February, and the university report is expected by the end of April.

Following the board’s decision, the university grants the title of Civis Honoris Causa to Aurelia Giacometto Skipwith, former director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, currently Louisiana State Secretary of Agriculture. The submission emphasizes that Aurelia Giacometto supports the realization of the cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the University of South Dakota in the agricultural field with her Skipwith network, where the goal is to issue a joint diploma. In addition, it participates in the development of joint research programs, not only in the agricultural field but also in general, it promotes American collaborations and research of UD, advocates the expansion of bilateral exchange relations, and emphasizes the importance of gaining international experience in training.

The board adopted a proposal to amend the annex of the Organizational and Operational Regulations, which sets out the rules related to the filling of certain positions, the application procedure and other higher education rules, and supported the change of the regulations concerning the procedure for awarding university honors and titles concerning the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management.

The Senate also amended SzMSz’s annex on the admission procedure, the Student Reimbursement and Allowance Regulations, and the University of Debrecen Doctoral Regulations. The board also decided to change the regulations of the appointment of the head teachers and the UD Talent Care Program.

Regarding the changes in the Operating Rules of the Clinical Center, rector Zoltán Szilvássy informed the board that following the amendment, the Dental Clinic will be established by raising the Dental Service to clinical rank, the sterilization units of the two campuses will be placed in one organizational unit, and the independent Children’s Emergency Center will be established within the Pediatric Clinic. and the Rheumatology Clinic will continue to operate under the name Rheumatology and Immunology Clinic in the future.

Among the educational matters, the Senate supported the proposal to determine the cost-effectiveness rate for courses starting in September 2024, as well as the establishment of a conservation biology master’s program at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology. They approved the launch of the pharmaceutical development research management master’s course in correspondence and in English at the Faculty of Pharmacy, the launch of the data-oriented social analysis specialization of the sociology master’s course at the Faculty of Arts, as well as the modification of the training and output requirements of several majors at the Faculty of General Medicine.

The board also made supportive decisions on the expansion of the training offer of the Szolnok Campus, contributed to the dual-format start of the mechanical engineering and technical manager bachelor’s degree courses at the Faculty of Technology, and the start of the further training of the German language referent and translator at the Faculty of Arts. In connection with the proposals, Zoltán Szilvássy noted that these training developments indicate the effectiveness of the University of Debrecen in revitalizing higher education in Szolnok.

The Senate also decided to extend the accreditation of the Confucius Institute. It approved the signing of a cooperation agreement with Wuhan University (China), SDU University (Kazakhstan), Ajou University in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the Rajamangala University of Technology Krungteph (Thailand) and Thai Nguyen University of Medicine and Pharmacy (Vietnam) with institutions.

(unideb.hu)