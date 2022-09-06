Autumn Bookings Up More Than 40%

Autumn bookings at commercial accommodations in Hungary are up 42% from a year earlier, booking site szallas.hu said.

While a strong autumn supported by a four-day weekend for the All Saints’ Day holiday appears on the cards, uncertainty is in the air due to higher inflation and changes to regulated utilities prices, the website said. Destinations with spas are the most popular among holiday-goers. Room rates average around 11,200 forints per guest a night, up 10% from a year earlier.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay