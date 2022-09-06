Tax Authority Signs Cooperation Pact With Saudi Counterpart

Hungarian tax and customs authority NAV on Monday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia’s tax and customs authority.

The agreement was signed in Budapest by NAV chief Ferenc Vágujhelyi and the head of the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, NAV told MTI. The two authorities agreed on the framework of their cooperation with regard to tax adjustment, information sharing, the organisation of seminars, work visits and joint projects. NAV also shared with the Saudi authority its experiences with the integration of Hungary’s tax and customs authorities, its innovations concerning customs control, digitalisation solutions and results, the statement said.

