Guest Nights Edge Up 3% in August

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary rose by 3.1% year on year to 3,938,000 in August, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday show.

 

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers fell by 16.5% to 2,366,000, after a surge in in-country travel by Hungarians in the base period. The number of guest nights spent by foreign visitors rose by 59.9% to 1,573,000, albeit from a low pandemic base. Revenue of commercial accommodations increased by 16.2% to 63 billion forints (EUR 149m) in August.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

