Lolita Star Sue Lyon Died at 74

Sue Lyon played the main role of Stanley Kubrick’s Lolita back in 1962.

Sue Lyon died on 26th December at the age of 74 in her Los Angeles home – reported The New York Times.

She was only 14 when she became world famous after playing the role of Lolita in Kubrick’s iconic 1962 movie. She won a Golden Globe Award for this movie in 1963. After that she had roles in twenty movies, but did not repeat her great 1962 success. Her last film was shot in 1980.

Sue Lyon had five marriages and one daughter.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu