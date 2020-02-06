Kirk Douglas Dies at the Age of 103

Legendary American actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

Kirk Douglas was born in 1916. in New York, USA. His parents arrived to America from Russia. Douglas had six sisters, he was the only son in his family. He served for three years during WW II, this is when he changed his name to Kirk Douglas. His first movie was shot back in 1946. His first great success was in the film entitled Champion (1949) for which he was nominated for the Oscars.

He starred in such great movies later as Spartacus, Act of Love, Lust for Life or The Last Sunset. He was nominated for the Oscars in 1957 for Lust for Life.

He was still active in Hollywood at the age of 100. His son, Michael Douglas and his daughter-in-law (Catherine Zeta-Jones) are also actors.

Source: www.index.hu

Photo: GettyImages