Hungarian Staff Aboard Cruise Ship Quarantined Off Japan Coast

Three Hungarians working aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus are not thought to be among those infected by the virus, a foreign ministry official said.

The Hungarian embassy in Japan is making attempts to contact them by phone, state secretary Tamás Menczer said in a video posted on Facebook. The foreign ministry also has information about another Hungarian national in the Philippines who is under medical observation in connection with the virus, he said. Having been feverish, the person in question has made a recovery, Menczer said, adding he is waiting for the results of a lab test for coronavirus. In a third case, the ministry has information about a Hungarian with a fever in Vietnam who is also under medical supervision, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay