This Summer’s Last Wristband Weekend at Our Amusement Park!

Ever-popular Wristband Weekends return on August 15 and 16, with special Wristband Passes granting you unlimited access to all our amusement park rides from 10:00 to 18:00.

Wristband Passes are available at last year’s price of 3900 HUF to children and a discounted price of 3500 HUF to adults. Come get them at our cash desks in advance or during the event.

On top of Wristband Weekend, this Sunday will be extra special thanks to the kickoff of “Galiba” Children’s Festival, fully hosted for the very first time by our Amusement Park. During the Festival, entry to the Amusement Park will be free of charge for all, but rides will still require separate ride tickets or, available only on Sunday, Wristband Passes. Entry to the Zoo will require Zoo Passes, as usual.

