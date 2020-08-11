Let’s All Celebrate the King of Animals

August 10 has been designated World Lion Day since 2013 in order to raise awareness of the plight these majestic and invaluable predators face and the importance of lion conservation efforts.

Over the past decades, the prospects of survival for lions, the second largest and one of the most iconic feline species, have greatly deteriorated; while there were 200 thousand of them throughout Africa a little more than a century ago, now less than 20 thousand individuals remain in the wild, restricted to under 5 percent of their historical range, due to a massive reduction in the availability of prey animals, habitat degradation, and conflict with humans.