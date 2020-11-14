Nimród Antal to Direct Liam Neeson Thriller

Hungarian film director, Nimród Antal is going to direct the film entitled Retribution starring Liam Neeson in the spring.

The Picture Company, Studiocanal, and Ombra have named Nimród Antal the director of the thriller, Retribution. The action-packed movie is a remake of a 2015 Spanish film, El Desconcido.

The thriller will star 68-year old Liam Neeson, well known for his role in Taken.

Nimród Antal is an American-born Hungarian. He came to Hungary in 1991 and studied at the Hungarian Film Academy. In 2005 he returned to America to work on screenwriting, directing, and acting in Hollywood.

Antal has also directed various American films including Vacancy, Armored, Predators, Metallica Through the Never, Wayward Pinesand Servant.

The film Retribution is set to begin filming in the spring in Berlin.

abouthungary.hu