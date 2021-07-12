Káel: Hungarian Film Strives to Get to Larger Audiences With International Co-Production

Hungarian producers want to reach larger-than-ever audiences through ambitious international co-productions, the government commissioner for developing Hungary’s motion picture industry said in an interview posted on www.screendaily.com film industry website.

Csaba Káel noted the year marks the 120th anniversary of the Hungarian film industry and that four films will be featured at the Cannes international film festival. The titles include Ildikó Enyedi’s new feature film entitled The Story of my Wife competing for the Golden Palm award, Olivér Rudolf’s FONICA M-120, Kornél Mundruczó’s Evolution and Márta Mészáros’s Diary for my Children.

“Now Hungary, one of Europe’s biggest production service hubs, is aiming to grow the international profile of the local industry through new co-production and distribution strategies,” he said. Káel, who is also chairman of the National Film Institute (NFI), said that in 2020 the NFI supported film, television and streaming productions to the tune of 51 million dollars and the country offers a 30% rebate based on the local spending of all film and TV projects. International producers can apply for grants via their Hungarian partner, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay