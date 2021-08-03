Hungarian State Purchases Batthyány Family Documents

Culture National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungarian State Purchases Batthyány Family Documents

The Hungarian state has purchased a collection of 520 documents pertaining to the aristocratic Hungarian Batthyány family, stored for the past 75 years in Vienna, for 5.6 million euros.

 

The documents are destined for the National Archives which already keeps materials related to the Batthyány family, such as the documents related to the ill-fated 1526 Battle of Mohács, Prime Minister’s Office state secretary Balázs Orbán told a press conference. When forced to leave Communist Hungary in 1945, the family took several hundred documents with them. György Rácz, chief archivist, noted that members of the Batthyány family had filled important government positions over several centuries. The documents will be digitised and available for research purposes.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungarian State Purchases Batthyány Family Documents

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The New Visegrad Photography traveling exhibition arrived in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

L. Simon to Head National Museum

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *