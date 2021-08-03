Hungarian State Purchases Batthyány Family Documents

The Hungarian state has purchased a collection of 520 documents pertaining to the aristocratic Hungarian Batthyány family, stored for the past 75 years in Vienna, for 5.6 million euros.

The documents are destined for the National Archives which already keeps materials related to the Batthyány family, such as the documents related to the ill-fated 1526 Battle of Mohács, Prime Minister’s Office state secretary Balázs Orbán told a press conference. When forced to leave Communist Hungary in 1945, the family took several hundred documents with them. György Rácz, chief archivist, noted that members of the Batthyány family had filled important government positions over several centuries. The documents will be digitised and available for research purposes.

