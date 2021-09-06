Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies at 88

French actor and producer, Jean-Paul Belmondo died at the age of eighty-eight. His death was announced by his lawyer, Telex writes.

The world-famous actor was born on April 9th, 1933, in Neuilly-sur-Seine. He has been making films since the 1950s. With his film by Jean-Luc Godard Exhaustion (1960), he became a well-known and world famous actor.

From the 1960s onwards, he starred in more and more entertaining productions. He personally performed even the most dangerous actions without a stuntman. He also had significant success as a stage actor in the 1980s.

telex.hu