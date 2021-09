Willie Garson, one of the favorite characters in Sex and New York, has passed away at the age of 57.

The cause of his death is not yet known. Willie Garson died at the age of 57, People magazine reported, according to the actor’s son. The actor adopted a seven-year-old boy, Nathent, in 2009, he confirmed the news of the filmstar’s death. The cause of Garson’s death is not yet known, according to People magazine, the man died after suffering from a brief, but severe illness.

debreceninap.hu