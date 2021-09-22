Hungary to Play Next World Cup Qualifier Behind Closed Doors

Hungary has been ordered by FIFA to play its next World Cup qualifier behind closed doors following the racist abuse of England’s players by Hungarian fans at a match earlier this month.

Hungary has also been issued a second stadium ban that will be suspended for a period of two years, while the Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) has been fined 200,000 Swiss francs, FIFA said on Tuesday.

After the Sept. 2 match, which England won 4-0, the English players complained about being loudly booed when they had taken the knee as a gesture against racism before starting, and said plastic cups and other objects were thrown onto the pitch after each goal as racist slogans were chanted. Hungary plays its next World Cup qualifier against Albania on Oct. 9.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay