Karikó to Receive Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize

Hungarian-born biochemist Katalin Karikó will receive Germany’s most prestigious award in medical science, the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize.

BioNTech and its scientific team led by Karikó are acclaimed for the research and development of mRNA-based vaccines. The prize comes with a 120,000 euro reward. In a statement, the foundation said BioNTech “established a technology platform that is likely to initiate a paradigm shift in some areas of medicine”. “The spectacularly rapid development of a highly effective vaccine against the coronavirus disease COVID-19, which has proven to play a decisive role in the worldwide containment of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, has been an outstanding success,” the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu