DVSC terminated the contract with Karim Loukili by mutual agreement, the club announced on its website.

The 25-year-old Dutch-Moroccan footballer came to DVSC last summer, playing for DVSC in a cup match. In the club’s second team, he scored 6 goals in 6 matches in NB III. Karim Loukili continues his career in Cyprus.

debreceninap.hu