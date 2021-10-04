Sehenswert Film Festival in Debrecen

This year, the Sehenswert Film Festival is going to be be held for the 10th time, where those interested can watch freshly made films from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

 

The following films will be screened at the Apollo Cinema in Debrecen:

2021. 10. 09. 8:00 – 10:00 pm Ich bin dein Mensch
 2021. 10. 10. 8:00 – 10:00 pm Arthur & Claire
 2021. 10. 11. 8:00 – 10:00 pm Nebenan
 2021. 10. 12. 8:00 – 10:00 pm Undine
 2021. 10. 13. 8:00 – 10:00 pm Moskau einfach!
 

The films will be shown in the original language with Hungarian subtitles.


Admission is free and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis!


Further details are available on the Sehenswert website: www.szemrevalofesztival.hu

