Billy Idol Comes to Budapest Park Next Summer

Billy Idol is going to return to the stage of Budapest Park next year: four years after his successful concert, on June 29th, 2022, the audience will be able to see and hear such iconic hits as White Wedding or Dancing With Myself – reports MTI.

As they write, one of the most defining punk-rock idols of the 1980s is still active: he recently released a four-track EP called The Roadside.



William Michael Albert Broad, aka Billy Idol, began his career in the 1970s, playing with members of Clash and Siouxsie and the Banshees in his first major band. Later, the audience was able to meet him as the head of a formation called Generation X, and after the band disbanded in 1981, he moved to New York and began a solo career. His first EP, Don’t Stop, was released in the same year.



Billy Idol’s first solo album was released in 1982, including the classic White Wedding, which was rated gold and platinum in several countries, and a year later came the sequel, Rebel Yell, which is already on the Billboard 200 list. He reached sixth place. This was followed by six more albums in the 1990s and 2000s.



Billy Idol’s four-track EP The Roadside was released these days under the direction of producer Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer). On the album, which he wrote during the pandemic, he also processed, among other things, his almost fatal motorcycle accident two decades ago.

MTI

pixabay