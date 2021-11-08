Best Astrophotos of 2021 Displayed in Hajdúböszörmény

After the Budapest Museum of Natural History, the best astrophotos of 2021 will be exhibited in the Hajdúság Gallery from November 18th, the city government announced.

On Thursday, November 18the, at 5:30 p.m., a displayed entitled IV. Csillag-képek National Astrophoto Exhibition is going to be opened in Hajdúböszörmény, in the Hajdúság Gallery.



The exhibition is going be opened by Dr. András Ludmány, candidate, organist and classical guitarist Gergő Csorba.



The 2021. Csillag-képek National Astrophoto Exhibition is organized by the Association of Hungarian Astrophotographers. 106 special recordings of 67 Hungarian astrophotographers of the exhibition are a collection of the most beautiful astrophotos of Hungary this year, of which visitors can view 40 pictures in Hajdúböszörmény.



The stunning images guide viewers from astrotapes depicting the terrestrial landscape along with the sky through the Solar System to distant galaxies. This year, as in previous years, we can also see the selected works of our astrophotographers, who took part in an international competition, which again and again proves that Hungary is at the forefront in this field.



The audience can see the results of the work of creative, free and above all persistent personalities both in the exhibition and in the book Csillag-képek 2021.



Astrophotography is the only personal method that makes the faint or very distant phenomena of the cosmos visible and perceptible to us.



The exhibition is open until December 2nd, 2021.