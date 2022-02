The Museum of Fine Arts has bought a valuable Cezanne artwork.

The museum”s new piece can be found in the exhibition, entitled From Cezanne to Malevich, which is open until February 13th.

The Cezanne watercolor was bought by the museum at Christie’s auction in New York late last year.

Paul Cezanne’s View of Cháteau Colombier

MTI

Photo: Zoltán Balogh